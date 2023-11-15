Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $231,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.6% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $281.22 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

