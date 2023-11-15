Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Roku were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Roku by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after buying an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Roku by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,481,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after buying an additional 1,320,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,754.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $197,629.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $438,008.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,754.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,988 shares of company stock worth $1,473,024. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.75. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Pivotal Research raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

