Candriam S.C.A. Buys Shares of 6,785 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967 over the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

DLB stock opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.00. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

