Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 13,622 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

