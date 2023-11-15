Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc Sells 4,400 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.92, for a total value of C$395,648.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Jay Ellery Froc sold 5,100 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.95, for a total value of C$453,645.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$90.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$93.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$88.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

