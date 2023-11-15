Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $977,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 443,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $114.64 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.21.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Argus downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile



Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

