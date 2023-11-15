Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz Sells 29,439 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at C$60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$61.15. The company has a market cap of C$26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.19.

Cameco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.45.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

