Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz Sells 29,439 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77.
Cameco Stock Performance
Cameco stock opened at C$60.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$28.98 and a 1 year high of C$61.15. The company has a market cap of C$26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.19.
Cameco Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cameco
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Analyst says Archer Aviation may double. Is it time to buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How to Invest in Social Media
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.