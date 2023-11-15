Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after acquiring an additional 851,164 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPT opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $103.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.39%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

