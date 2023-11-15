Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.91. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,604.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.