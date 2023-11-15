Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 123,348 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.71.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

