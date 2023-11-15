Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) PT at $245.25

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.25.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
NYSE:BA opened at $207.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 12 month low of $168.52 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.42.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.
