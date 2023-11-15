Brokerages Set Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target at $51.67

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,725 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

