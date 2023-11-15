Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Dean Howell Sells 15,000 Shares

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider Dean Howell sold 15,000 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$23.53 ($14.98), for a total value of A$352,890.00 ($224,770.70).
Dean Howell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Dean Howell sold 25,000 shares of Breville Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$22.22 ($14.16), for a total value of A$555,600.00 ($353,885.35).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.55.
Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.
