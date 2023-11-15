BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 625.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 625.60 ($7.68).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 530 ($6.51) to GBX 600 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($7.98) to GBX 660 ($8.11) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 490 ($6.02) to GBX 525 ($6.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.28) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

BP Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.35) per share, with a total value of £377.41 ($463.48). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,837 shares of company stock worth $1,012,117. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON:BP opened at GBX 480.95 ($5.91) on Friday. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 447.20 ($5.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 519.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 490.41. The firm has a market cap of £81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 421.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,017.54%.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

