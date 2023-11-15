Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) COO Kristine Anderson Sells 5,064 Shares

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.91. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 84.68%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,609,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,911,000 after acquiring an additional 894,974 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 152,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.