Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2) Insider Roelof Botha Buys 15,262 Shares

Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2 – Get Free Report) insider Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$50.99 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$778,239.90 ($495,694.21).
Roelof Botha also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$50.89 ($32.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,215,502.02 ($16,060,829.31).
- On Monday, November 13th, Roelof Botha purchased 23,433 shares of Block stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$50.97 ($32.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,194,473.74 ($760,811.30).
