Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2) Insider Roelof Botha Buys 15,262 Shares

Block, Inc. (ASX:SQ2 – Get Free Report) insider Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$50.99 ($32.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$778,239.90 ($495,694.21).

Roelof Botha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$50.89 ($32.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,215,502.02 ($16,060,829.31).

On Monday, November 13th, Roelof Botha purchased 23,433 shares of Block stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$50.97 ($32.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,194,473.74 ($760,811.30).

Block Stock Performance

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Block, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates tools that enables sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. The company provides hardware products, including Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology; Square Terminal, a payments device and receipt printer to replace traditional keypad terminals, which accepts tap, dip, and swipe payments; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; Square Reader for contactless and chip that accepts EMV chip cards and NFC payments, enabling acceptance through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other mobile wallets; and Square Reader for magstripe, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic-stripe cards by connecting with an iOS or Android smartphone or tablet through the headphone jack or Lightning connector.

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.