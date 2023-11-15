Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLND. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blend Labs

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Blend Labs

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $153,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $49,573 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 379,647 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 36.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 25,245 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Blend Labs by 106.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 226,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 117,261 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $312.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.41. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

About Blend Labs

(Get Free Report

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.