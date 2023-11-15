Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 4.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 119,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,554,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$431.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

