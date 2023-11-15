Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.