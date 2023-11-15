Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.93. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $3,261,314.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,653,450.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

