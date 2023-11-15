Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 961,512 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 88,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,844,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 60,244 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 42,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $7.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

