Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $20,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,606,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 171,743 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 330,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2,522.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 110,654 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.71. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.55 and a 1 year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $21.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

