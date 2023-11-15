AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $881,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,106,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $68.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $42,968.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Stock Up 10.1 %

ATRC opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

