Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,893.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

