Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Up 2.7 %

APH opened at $88.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.70.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.