Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.86.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

