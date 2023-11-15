ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00.

ATCO stock opened at C$38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.58. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

