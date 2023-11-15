ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 10,000 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,000.00.
Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 9th, Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 4,100 shares of ATCO stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00.
ATCO Price Performance
ATCO stock opened at C$38.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.58. ATCO Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ATCO Company Profile
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.
