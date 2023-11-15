ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) CEO Theodore S. Hanson Sells 34,500 Shares

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ASGN opened at $89.77 on Wednesday. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 100.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 311.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

