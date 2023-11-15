Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Short Interest Down 14.8% in October

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $90.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

