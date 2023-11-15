Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Insider Chris Kondo Sells 4,806 Shares of Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Apple Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $187.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.42. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.3% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.