Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Target Price at $497.10

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $506.45.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,669,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,177,068,000 after purchasing an additional 246,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $538.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $312.25 and a 12 month high of $538.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

