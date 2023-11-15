Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $36.18

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.18.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,016,000 after buying an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,609,000 after buying an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

SYF stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

