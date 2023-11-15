American International Group Inc. Sells 278 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

