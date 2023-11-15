American International Group Inc. Purchases 2,219 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $64,477.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

