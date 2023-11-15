American International Group Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Sprout Social by 99,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,578,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,941,000 after buying an additional 14,563,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after buying an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,857,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,113,000 after buying an additional 348,637 shares during the period.

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $561,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,329,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $1,596,994 in the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

