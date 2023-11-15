American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,641,000 after acquiring an additional 192,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,997,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,170,000 after buying an additional 347,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,562,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,735,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 239,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $41.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.84.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,105 shares in the company, valued at $864,084.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Nager sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $200,252.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,505.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

