American International Group Inc. Acquires 199 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $103.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $85.63 and a 1 year high of $111.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,362 shares of company stock valued at $742,627. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

