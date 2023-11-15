American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,462 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $19,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after buying an additional 85,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,571,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 76,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $4,129,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,028,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,642,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Axel Andre sold 29,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $1,576,936.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock valued at $29,282,539. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $54.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.92.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

