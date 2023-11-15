Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of DOX opened at $80.00 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

