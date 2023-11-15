Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hoylecohen LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hoylecohen LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,133 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 1,245,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,742,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,236,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

