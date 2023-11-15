Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after acquiring an additional 50,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,621,000 after buying an additional 352,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,756,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 15,526 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $1,336,012.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,161.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,944. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $89.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 190.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

