Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Affirm were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

