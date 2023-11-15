Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the October 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $604.33 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71. The stock has a market cap of $275.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

