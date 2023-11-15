Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth $110,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Burford Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,831,748,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Burford Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,210,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,849,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter.

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

BUR opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a current ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

