Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 32,718 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

