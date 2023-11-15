Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,593,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,805,000 after purchasing an additional 99,102 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 461,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after purchasing an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $81,852.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.