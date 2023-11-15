Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,777 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,789,000 after purchasing an additional 571,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after purchasing an additional 480,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Insider Activity

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.