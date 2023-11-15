Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Woodmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Woodmark by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 50.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in American Woodmark by 20.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.31 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. American Woodmark’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Sidoti lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.