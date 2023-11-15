Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $238,000. City State Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $30,618,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $47,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $116.40 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.16.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

