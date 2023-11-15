Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,833 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORIC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $369.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.88. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

